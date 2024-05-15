How Jeremy Swayman’s ‘Swagger’ Influences Bruins Energy

Jeremy Swayman gave another fantastic effort in Game 5 to keep the Boston Bruins alive in their second-round series against the Florida Panthers.

Swayman stopped 28 shots and made the save of the series, denying Florida’s Sam Reinhart on a potential game-tying look in the final seconds to secure a 2-1 victory.

The 25-year-old goaltender continues to be at the heart of Boston’s run, speaking with universal optimism and playing through a rather dominant stretch between the pipes.

“We have a goaltender that’s extremely confident,” Jim Montgomery told reporters after Game 5, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “His swagger gives confidence. People read his quotes and we know he believes it.”

Swayman consistently finds the right words to reset focus and belief for the Bruins throughout this postseason. They’ll need more of the same from Swayman to will the team back from a 3-1 deficit against the Florida Panthers.

“It’s been incredible, he’s been our rock for us,” Boston’s Morgan Geekie shared Tuesday night, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s a special position to be in. Those guys don’t get enough credit for how hard they battle.”

Swayman and the Bruins return to Boston for the next step in that journey with Game 6 on Friday night.