Four days after the course of Panthers-Bruins Game 3 was changed due to a controversial goal, history repeated itself at Amerant Bank Arena.

Charlie McAvoy put Boston ahead halfway through the second period of Game 5 when he ripped a wrister top shelf. Florida felt the goal shouldn’t have counted, though, as Danton Heinen made contact with Sergei Bobrovsky in the crease before the puck found twine.

After a challenge and review, referees deemed Bobrovsky not a victim of goaltender interference. Paul Maurice might not have agreed with the decision, but he felt there was a benefit to challenging the game-changing play regardless of the outcome.

“I thought that there was just enough of a bump,” Bobrovsky told reporters, per a FloridaHockeyNow video. “There’s a difference between the clean shot and the rebound shot. Those are two different situations. The clean shot, I thought, in the crease keeping Bob from setting is enough. I also don’t mind, if I’m wrong, taking two in the eyes on something like that. I still think I need to be involved in the game. That’s your job. I just felt, ‘(Expletive) it. I’m trying it.'”

On the other bench, Jim Montgomery was focused on sending the right message to the Bruins no matter what the referees decided. But Boston’s head coach did admit it was “nice” to have a call go his club’s way, and the upheld goal proved to be all the visitors needed to fend off the Panthers in Game 5.

The best-of-seven series now is headed back to TD Garden, where the Atlantic Division foes will meet for Game 6 on Friday night.