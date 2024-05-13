How Panthers Felt During Sam Bennett Goal Review Vs. Bruins

Sam Bennett was not the only Florida Panthers player remained confident watching the controversial third-period goal review on the TD Garden video board.

Jim Montgomery and the Bruins challenged Bennett’s goal after Boston felt Bennett cross-checked Charlie Coyle into goaltender Jeremy Swayman. The Bruins thought the chain reaction from Bennett’s push played a key factor in his game-tying goal at 3:41 of the third period.

The Panthers had their own line of thinking during the ultimately unsuccessful challenge.

“Yeah, we were confident,” captain Aleksander Barkov told reporters after Florida’s 3-2 victory in Game 4, per the Panthers. “I know they reviewed it, they counted it, so we’re good with that.”

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky deflected when asked how he felt about the ruling, but Bennett and head coach Paul Maurice were much more direct.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Bennett told reporters. “I think they got the right call.”

The official ruling was made after the league felt Bennett’s cross-check of Coyle into Swayman ultimately did not impede the netminder from getting to the loose puck.

The Bruins will try to put the controversy behind them Tuesday night as they attempt to save their season in a do-or-die Game 5 in Florida.