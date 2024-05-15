How Pro Football Focus Graded Patriots’ Wide-Ranging Offseason

The New England Patriots completely revamped the organization this offseason.

New England elevated Eliot Wolf to executive vice president of player personnel, promoted Jerod Mayo to head coach and drafted quarterback Drake Maye, who the Patriots surely hope will become their long-term answer behind center.

But how were those moves viewed around the league? Well, Pro Football Focus on Wednesday released its grades for all 32 NFL teams and the Patriots were slightly above average. PFF graded New England’s offseason as a B-minus.

“New England moved on from head coach Bill Belichick this offseason, likely a good decision,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote. “They didn’t have any major free-agent losses but also didn’t have many impactful free-agent additions.”

PFF mentioned the external signings — Jacoby Brissett, Antonio Gibson, K.J. Osborn, etc. — but noted how New England’s obvious priority was to re-sign its own players and address positions of need in the NFL draft. The Patriots spent seven of their eight picks on offensive players.

“Their offensive line could spell trouble, but ultimately, a new head coach and new quarterback was the top priority,” PFF wrote. “They got both.”