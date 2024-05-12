How Rafael Devers Delivered Red Sox’s Breakthrough Clutch Hit

The Boston Red Sox entered Saturday’s matchup against the Washington Nationals in desperate need of a big swing when the team got runners in scoring position.

Boston went just 2-for-29 with runners in scoring position over the previous three games before Saturday. The Red Sox got a massive chance with two runners on and two outs in the eighth inning of a 2-2 tied game.

In a lefty-lefty scenario, Rafael Devers finally stepped up to be the one to deliver for the Red Sox, smashing a two-run double to the opposite field in an eventual 4-2 win over Washington.

Devers noted he was “surprised” that Washington walked Tyler O’Neill to face him, though the Red Sox star simply took his chance to do damage.

“We’ve been trying to make that adjustment,” Devers told reporters through translator Carlos Villoria, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We know we haven’t been able to bring a lot of runs in, but that’s baseball and today was a different story.”

Boston’s $330 million slugger delivered the clutch hit when the Red Sox needed to break a trend. He’ll be part of the answer to ensure that the team turnaround continues with situational hitting and mindful at-bats.