Garrett Whitlock this week began his road back to the Boston Red Sox, and he seems on the right track to rejoin the team this month.

The right-hander was placed on the injured list last month due to a left oblique strain he suffered during his most recent start against the Cleveland Guardians. The 27-year-old recorded a 1.96 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings before his IL stint.

Whitlock on Wednesday started for Triple-A Worcester in its matchup against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Polar Park. He gave up zero runs on two hits in 4 2/3 innings. Whitlock also recorded five strikeouts and walked one batter. The fourth-year pro was in a groove with a 66% strike rate, which prompted his rehab assignment to go into the fifth inning.

“(WooSox manager Chad Tracy) knows me well enough by now that as I was coming in, he was like, ‘Good job, you’re in the fifth,’ ” Whitlock told reporters, per Natalie Noury.

WooSox broadcaster Cooper Boardman revealed Whitlock averaged 93 mph on his sinker and recorded 12 swings and misses in his rehab start. It was an outing that helped build confidence for his eventual Boston return.

“Everything felt good, and again, just kind of my view of things, everything is moving in the right way,” Whitlock said. “Obviously, we’ll take a look at it. From my end, we’re happy with it.”

On his extended absence, Whitlock added: “You always hate missing time. It’ll be very nice to get back and help the big league team. I’ll do whatever I can.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday that Whitlock could be an option next Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. Boston will need to make a corresponding roster move when it does activate Whitlock off the IL, and when he does return to the active roster, he’ll join one of the more impressive pitching staffs in MLB.