Is Jarren Duran Catalyst For Red Sox Consistently Breaking Situational Trend?

Up until Rafael Devers finally broke through to boost the Red Sox to victory, Boston had a weeks-long struggles as a lineup on capitalizing with runners in scoring position.

Boston consistently failed to score runs on the recent road trip and went 2-for-29 with runners in scoring position entering play on Saturday. The Red Sox ultimately got the 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals on the swing from go-ahead double from Devers, though another Boston bat set the tone earlier in the contest.

Jarren Duran marks a rare exception in the Red Sox lineup in terms of these struggles. He’s had just the opposite at the plate, entering Saturday hitting .364 with a .981 OPS with runners in scoring position this season. Duran continued that streak with an RBI double to tie the game at two in the middle innings.

Duran off The Monster to tie it up #RedSox pic.twitter.com/8ba9iIVgeU — NESN (@NESN) May 11, 2024

Duran already has sparkplug potential with his unique speed at the top of the order for the Red Sox. His ability to convert with situational at-bats adds even more value to his bat for Boston in the coming weeks.

That’s especially important with Boston shuffling the lineup on a daily basis with several injuries, none bigger than the extended absence of Triston Casas.