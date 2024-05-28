Former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas detailed a chilling experience the 35-year-old encountered during Memorial Day Monday, which could’ve cost the father of two his life.
Thomas starred down the barrel of an assault rifle, held by a minor, according to the now-Phoenix Suns veteran, while innocently hanging around with friends. The incident occurred in Tacoma, Washington, a suburb of Seattle, where Thomas was raised, leaving him in disbelief.
“Really trippin on how these young kids are moving around!!!,” Thomas wrote in a since-deleted post on X. “I really had a life changing moment yesterday where a kid pulled a AK47 out on me and the homies and if it wasn’t for who I was and him recognizing me in my own city he probably woulda ended all our lives. Be SAFE.”
The two-time All-Star has spent recent seasons working toward earning a spot, once again, on an NBA roster.
Story continues below advertisement
Thomas put the work in, undergoing appearances in the G League, private workouts with teams in Las Vegas, and countless social media pitches. That patience came rewarded for the 5-foot-9 Thomas, who landed a 10-day contract with the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, before signing with the Suns for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
The rollercoaster road from being the face of the franchise in Boston to an All-Star fading away, back to a veteran voice in a title-contending locker room has tossed Thomas through the wringer. Yet, through it all, the already-inspirational once-NBA star, who was picked last in the 2011 draft, never tapped out.
Going through a traumatic nightmare, only to escape because of his identity as a professional athlete, left Thomas fortunate, but still concerned for a number of reasons.
“We just gotta pray for these young men!!!,” Thomas wrote in a second since-deleted post on X, per AZCentral. “God was working yesterday frfr. Damn it coulda all been over that quick smh. FOR NO REASON AT ALL!!!!!”
Story continues below advertisement
Featured image via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images