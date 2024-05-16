Jacoby Brissett Relays Early Impression Of Patriots’ Drake Maye

Drake Maye expressed excitement about getting to work with Jacoby Brissett immediately after he was drafted. It’s clear the Patriots veteran quarterback is looking forward to competing and mentoring the rookie as well.

“He (Maye) can make all of the throws,” Brissett told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, per MassLive’s Mark Daniels. “He wants to learn football, and he wants to get better. That’s what you want not only in your quarterback but anybody on the team. I’m excited to work with him.”

Brissett added: “He’s already texting me about plays and ‘How do I think about this?’ and cadence and stuff like that. Just all of the little nuances of being in this position at this level.”

Brissett also reflected on his first stint in New England. Selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Brissett had the opportunity to learn under Tom Brady as a 24-year-old. Brissett followed the legendary quarterback anywhere he could, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Brissett shared he’s hoping to provide that level of mentorship with Maye. It’s a situation he’s familiar and comfortable with.

“When I was here the first time, you realize everyone is your mentor that’s older than you or had more experience,” Brissett said. “I hope I’m that for more than just Drake, and be a helping person for players on this team.

“When people ask that about (mentoring) other guys, I don’t understand the bad part. I’m a teammate first. I hope I can be a good teammate to not only him but everyone on this team.”

Maye told reporters on draft night he already met Brissett. Brissett was in the same Washington Commanders quarterback room as Sam Howell, who played with Maye at North Carolina. Howell introduced the two.

Story continues below advertisement

Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo lauded Brissett for the type of professional he is. Mayo and company view Brissett as a capable starter should the Patriots need that, but also believe he’s the best bridge option to help a developing rookie.

Brissett, Maye and the rest of the Patriots will take the field at Gillette Stadium for organized team activities starting Monday.