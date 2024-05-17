The Boston Bruins lost both home games of their second-round series thus far against the Florida Panthers, pushing their season to the brink on Friday night.

Boston returns to TD Garden facing elimination in Game 6. While home ice is yet to truly bring an advantage to the Bruins this series, Jake DeBrusk still believes that the home crowd can bring an impact to the most important game yet.

“I think it starts with a good start,” DeBrusk told reporters on Friday, per team-provided video. “Obviously like I was saying, I think the biggest thing is getting the crowd into it. Getting the building going. … A good start obviously helps with that. It gives them something to cheer about, too. I don’t think we think of it as a negative. We’d want to be at home if we had the option. It’s always nice hearing that goal song.”

DeBrusk expects a “great atmosphere” at TD Garden on Friday night where the Bruins hope to improve upon their 2-4 home record this postseason. The Bruins fight to force Game 7 when they host the Panthers at 7 p.m. ET.

