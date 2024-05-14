Jason Kelce might have retired, but the longtime Philadelphia Eagles captain won’t be venturing far from the football field.

Kelce has signed a multiyear agreement with ESPN, as announced Tuesday evening by the Worldwide Leader. Terms of Kelce’s contract were not released by ESPN.

Kelce will serve as an NFL analyst on ESPN’s programing. He will appear on “Monday Night Countdown” ahead of “Monday Night Football.” Kelce also will join Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark at halftime throughout the regular season and postseason.

“Turns out, it was a short retirement!” Kelce wrote in a statement. “I’m excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports. To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it’s freaking Monday Night Football! and I’m ready for some football.”

Robert Griffin III reportedly will not return to ESPN.

The 36-year-old Kelce, a First Team All-Pro in six of his final seven seasons, retired from the Eagles during a tear-filled goodbye in March. He played 193 career games for Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

