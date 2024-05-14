Jaylen Brown Gives Cavs Bulletin-Board Material After Celtics’ Win

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is making life hell for the Cavaliers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Brown averaged 26.5 points per game across the first four contests of the Eastern Conference semifinal series, three of which resulted in a Boston win. But arguably more impressive than the point totals was Brown’s efficiency, as the three-time All-Star boasts a 61.2 field-goal percentage in this best-of-seven set heading into Wednesday’s potential close-out game at TD Garden.

The eighth-year pro was asked about his productive offensive stretch after the Celtics’ Game 4 win Monday, which saw Brown drop 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. He didn’t get into the nitty-gritty of schemes and the like, but Brown did take a dig at Cleveland’s defense.

“I just see me being aggressive,” Brown told reporters, per a video shared by Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow. “I don’t think anybody over there can really guard me. I just get into the paint and take my time. I feel like that’s what I’ve been doing not just in the playoffs, but all season long. So, I just get to my spots and do what I do.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Cavaliers could — and should — be motivated by Brown’s confident stance, but at this point, it might be too late. Cleveland is on the brink of elimination, and Boston can close things out on its home floor Wednesday evening.

Brown will try to help the Celtics clinch the series with yet another sound showing in Game 5. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.