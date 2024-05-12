Jaylen Brown Ribs Cleveland After Celtics’ Bounce-Back Win

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics currently are on a business trip, and they took care of business Saturday night.

After an embarrassing showing in Game 2 at TD Garden on Thursday, Boston rebounded with a 13-point win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Celtics’ franchise cornerstones led the way, as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 61 of their team’s 106 points in a victory that gave the visitors a 2-1 second-round series lead.

Brown and Tatum also continue to lead the charge for the C’s in the leadership department. The former evidenced as much after Saturday’s game, but not without taking a playful jab at Cleveland.

“We got enough talent in the locker room to beat teams,” Brown told reporters, per MassLive. “But if we’re not on the same page and we’re not playing hard, those are when we get ourselves in trouble. So making sure, before the game at film and shootaround, talking to everybody, touching everybody, letting everybody know that, ‘Hey, we’re not here to play around.’ We didn’t come to Cleveland for the weather, so let’s go.'”

That’s obviously a great frame of mind for Brown to be in. But for what it’s worth, the forecast calls for temperatures approaching 80 degrees in Cleveland on Monday, so Brown and the Celtics should treat themselves to some sunlight before Game 4.

The C’s and the Cavs are set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.