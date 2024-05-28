Jaylen Brown Sheds Light On Dustup With Pacers’ Myles Turner

Monday night’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and the Pacers was a pretty chippy affair.

Payton Pritchard took a kick to the face that left the Boston guard looking like he was in a street fight. T.J. McConnell also took a very hard fall in the paint that forced the Indiana sparkplug to briefly exit the contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

But the highlight of the physicality was an incident involving Jaylen Brown and Myles Turner. The Celtics star nudged the Pacers big man after the latter knocked Derrick White to the floor, and Turner responded with a two-handed shove on Brown. Both players were issued technical fouls for their actions.

Brown ultimately earned the last laugh when the Celtics claimed a 105-102 win, which sealed a sweep of the best-of-seven series. After the clincher, the three-time All-Star pulled back the curtain on his dustup with Turner.

“Myles is a good kid. Let’s start with that,” Brown told reporters, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “Throughout the series, he loses control of his body a little bit. …I was just letting him know, ‘Just watch it’…He feels like he’s at home, his family is watching. His girl is probably watching and he had to do something. I’ve known Myles a long time. …It’s all love.”

There’s some irony to Brown calling Turner a “kid,” as the Texas product is one year older than the Celtics franchise cornerstone. But Brown probably was feeling himself a little bit after claiming Eastern Conference finals MVP honors.

The C’s now are onto the NBA Finals, where they will meet either the Mavericks or the Timberwolves. Considering the competitors on both Dallas and Minnesota, we shouldn’t be surprised if the championship stage sees some extracurricular activity like we saw in the Boston-Indiana series.