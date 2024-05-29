Celtics star Jayson Tatum has heard his fair share of negativity in these NBA playoffs.

Tatum, despite being one of the best players in the league this postseason, has been knocked at times for his late-game performances this spring. The five-time All-Star also has had to listen to naysayers diminish Boston’s accomplishments due to the route it has taken since finishing the regular season with the NBA’s best record.

But Tatum and company haven’t let that noise impact their play, as the Celtics only dropped two games en route to the NBA Finals. And after Boston completed a sweep in the Eastern Conference finals, Tatum took to Instagram and shared a Carmelo Anthony quote directed at his detractors.

“It’s enough haters out there, why not cheer for me,” Tatum captioned the post, which features 10 scenes from the series against the Indiana Pacers.

Unfortunately for Tatum, he shouldn’t count on a halting of the hate. Such is life when you’re the best player on a team that’s been surrounded by championship expectations since even before the start of the season.

Those haters won’t have much to say if Tatum gets his hands on the Larry O’Brien Trophy in a few weeks, though.