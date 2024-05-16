The Celtics took another step toward the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, but Jayson Tatum isn’t looking past Boston’s next challenge.

Tatum spoke with the NBA on TNT crew right after scoring a team-high 25 points in the Celtics’ second-round series-clinching win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Guest panelist Draymond Green argued Boston “more than likely” will win the Eastern Conference, and he wanted to know how the Celtics plan on adjusting to elite Western Conference tandems like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in Denver and Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in Dallas.

Tatum, now in his seventh NBA season, managed to avoid the bait even in the thrill of victory.

“First of all, we don’t know who we’re playing, so you’re not going to get me with that,” Tatum told Green, as seen on TNT. “We’re going to take it one series at a time. We’re not looking past nobody.”

Tatum went viral for his media savvy, but that wasn’t the only way Green managed to make headlines Wednesday night. The Golden State Warriors star also presented a harsh reality to the Celtics, bluntly explaining that it’s put up or shut up time for a team that’s been in championship contention for years.

But as Tatum explained, Boston will focus on handling matters at hand. The East’s No. 1 seed will battle either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers for the conference title.