No player has meant more to the Boston Bruins this postseason than Jeremy Swayman.

The Boston goaltender willed the Bruins to the current point of the postseason and needed another quality performance against the Florida Panthers in Game 5.

Swayman allowed just one goal entering the final minute with the Bruins leading the Panthers, 2-1, in Game 5. With an empty net and the extra attacker on for Florida, Swayman made the biggest save of his career when Sam Reinhart got a quality look with under 10 seconds left. Swayman turned aside the shot before the Bruins cleared the puck as time expired and sealed the Boston win.

Check out Swayman’s clutch save here.

Jeremy Swayman comes up with a huge save in the dying seconds of regulation as the @NHLBruins force a Game 6! 🤯 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/XtAMHFdyXv — NHL (@NHL) May 15, 2024

Swayman logged 28 saves for the Bruins, allowing the offense to set up chances at the other end of the ice and avoid elimination on Tuesday night.

The goaltender showed up time and time again to help Boston move past Toronto in the first round. Consecutive losses in which the Panthers scored six goals in each could have ruined the run for Swayman and the Bruins. Instead, the 25-year-old stepped up to make the play of the series for Boston.

The Bruins next return to TD Garden on Friday night to battle the Panthers in Game 6.