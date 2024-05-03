The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are on a destined path once again for yet another Game 7 meeting at TD Garden.

Toronto forced the winner-take-all matchup with a 2-1 victory over the Bruins in Game 6 on Thursday night. Boston has seen stories like this before, for good and bad, and will add another storied chapter on Saturday.

Linus Ullmark had the Game 7 start against the Florida Panthers last year. It very well could belong to Jeremy Swayman this time around. Boston’s goaltender has been nothing short of exceptional this series despite taking the last two losing decisions. Swayman exuded confidence after an overtime defeat in Game 5. His expectations for the Bruins certainly didn’t change after Game 6.

“I think we all understand that in the playoffs, every game is a Game 7,” Swayman said postgame on Thursday, per team-provided video. “It’s the intensity that we want to bring every night. When we do get to an actual Game 7, it should be another day in the office for us because we prepared the right way. We’re expecting their best and we’re expecting our best. That’s what makes Game 7 so fun and special.”

The Bruins and Maple Leafs drop the puck at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night on ABC.