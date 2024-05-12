Jim Montgomery delivered some tough news to Bruins fans Sunday morning.

Hours before puck drop at TD Garden, Montgomery revealed Brad Marchand will be out of the lineup for Boston’s Game 4 matchup with the Florida Panthers. Marchand sustained an upper-body injury Friday night via a rough Sam Bennett hit from behind, which forced the Bruins captain to exit Game 3 early.

Speaking with the media Saturday, Montgomery made it clear that he thought there was intent from Bennett when he barreled through Marchand. The Bruins head coach didn’t move off that stance when he spoke with reporters Sunday morning.

“I don’t think I classified it as dirty. I just thought it was outside the lines,” Montgomery said, per a team-provided video. “I think it was someone that plays the game on the edge and he knew what he was doing. I don’t know if you’ve seen the picture from behind, but there’s clearly — he loaded up.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins obviously will be greatly challenged to even the series with Marchand out of action. But while Boston acknowledges it won’t be able to completely replace its captain, the club understands his absence presents an opportunity for others to step up.

The B’s and the Panthers will drop the puck at 6:30 p.m. ET. NESN’s full pregame coverage begins at 5:30 p.m., and postgame coverage will air right after the game concludes.