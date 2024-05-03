The Boston Bruins failed to eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs in back-to-back opportunities. They risk becoming the first team in NHL, NBA or MLB history to blow a 3-1 series lead in consecutive postseasons.

After the 2-1 loss at Scotiabank Arena, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Boston needed to be better in Game 7 and pointed to one player in particular — David Pastrnak.

“Your best players need to be your best players this time of year,” Montgomery told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think the effort is tremendous, and they need to come through with some big-time plays and big-time moments. I think (Brad) Marchand has done that in the series. Pasta needs to step up.”

Pastrnak has two goals and two assists on 16 shots in six games against Toronto in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs but has not registered a point since Boston’s Game 4 victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Montgomery expects Pastrnak to be the player who scored 110 points in the regular season in Game 7 Saturday night at TD Garden.

“He needs to be the dominant player that we’re used to,” Montgomery said. “He’s doing it in flurries, he’s not doing it as consistently as he did in the regular season. His linemates need to help, too.”

The Bruins were outshot by the Leafs 93-80 in the three losses but only lost each game by a goal. Boston was held to one goal in each of the last two games.

“We’re not as good of an offensive team right now,” Montgomery said. “Neither is Toronto. We gotta find a way, we gotta push through, we gotta dig in, we gotta win more battles that lead to more odd man rushes or leads to more opportunities at the net front. There were rebounds laying there, we didn’t get to them. We gotta get to them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Boston has had success against Toronto in postseason Game 7’s. The Bruins ended the Leafs’ postseason in 2013, 2018 and 2019, with all three series coming in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bruins will once again have the opportunity to send the Leafs packing on Saturday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.