BOSTON — The Panthers trailed the Bruins 2-1 in the third period when Sam Bennett tapped in a rebound on the power play past Jeremy Swayman to tie the game.

Boston head coach Jim Montgomery challenged the call on the ice for goaltender interference because Bennett cross-checked Charlie Coyle, which resulted in the Bruins forward knocking down Swayman and preventing the netminder from playing the puck. After the review, the call on the ice stood.

“Toronto ruled that it was a good goal, that the play didn’t interfere with the goal. That’s the explanation I got,” Montgomery said after the game. “We thought that Coyle was on top of our goaltender, and if Coyle was able to stand his ground, he could’ve cleared the puck. That inhibited our goaltender from being able to react to playing the puck.”

Montgomery added: “It’s not my place to comment (on what the league rules). The league does a good job of handling their end of things. Just like I think teams do a good job of handling their teams.”

The NHL released the official review of the call of the coach’s challenge stating:

Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that that the shove by Florida’s Sam Bennett on Charlie Coyle and the subsequent contact with Jeremy Swayman did not prevent Swayman from playing his position in the crease prior to Bennett’s goal.

Despite not getting the call on the ice reversed Montgomery liked the way the Bruins responded.

“I really liked the way the team responded,” he said. “They just talked about the next play and trying to kill that next power play.”

Boston was called for six infractions in the game, including two interference calls on Hampus Lindholm. Montgomery didn’t exactly say the calls weren’t warranted but did allude to the fact the plays should have been let go.

“I think it’s playoff hockey and there’s hard plays in playoff hockey,” Montgomery said. “I don’t see a scoring chance in either one of them. So, I just think it’s good, hard hockey plays that happen in playoff hockey.”

The Bruins went 5-for-6 on the penalty kill after surrendering four power-play goals in Game 3.

The Panthers bested the Bruins 3-2 and now have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series as it shifts back to Florida for Game 5 on Tuesday.