Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery got rather animated on the Boston bench when Mason Lohrei was called for a hooking penalty midway through the second period.

“I just think in the league, in general, the embellishment is going up,” Montgomery told reporters following Boston’s 2-1 Game 5 victory, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Players are getting better and better at grabbing their heads, snapping their heads back. Getting hooked and going with the hook.”

Montgomery made a diving motion before jumping back as he talked to the referees.

Jim Montgomery had some thoughts about Mason Lohrei's penalty. 🏊 pic.twitter.com/ALWSwvcpWz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 15, 2024

“That jumping back used to be … when I was growing up, Billy Barber was the guy that was known, the best as the best for it and drew a lot of penalties because of it,” Montgomery explained. “I just think it makes it hard on the refs because you don’t know if a guy was really high stuck or if he’s just trying to get a call.”

The call on Lohrei resulted in Florida’s second power play opportunity of the night. The Bruins killed off the penalty plus three other opportunities the Pathers had. In the series, Florida has had 25-man advantages to Boston’s 14 opportunities.

The Bruins’ Game 5 victory sends the series back to Boston for Game 6 on Friday day. Puck drop from TD Garden is to be determined. The B’s are still in a must-win situation to force Game 7, with the Panthers leading the series 3-2.