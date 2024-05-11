Jim Montgomery Not Losing Confidence In Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman

Jim Montgomery’s support for Jeremy Swayman seemingly has not wavered despite the fact the Boston Bruins goaltender has been in net for nine Florida Panthers goals in Boston’s previous two losses.

“I thought Swayman, Pasta, they were our two best players tonight,” Montgomery told reporters Friday night after Florida earned a 6-2 victory in Game 3 at TD Garden, per a team-provided video.

When speaking to reporters after Saturday’s practice, Montgomery doubled down.

“You see this guy? This guy wants the crease,” Montgomery said, per NHL.com’s Joe Pohoryles. “That’s the will and skill we want from everybody else.”

Swayman, who has started nine of Boston’s 10 playoff games, was in net when the Panthers scored five of their six goals Friday. And that was after a Game 2 in which the Bruins allowed six goals, a contest where Swayman gave up four in 42 minutes of ice time.

While those surface-level statistics might not be kind to Swayman, they also don’t take into account a number of other things. Chief among them is the fact the Panthers scored four power-play goals on six opportunities in Game 3, two of which came after Mason Lohrei was assessed a second-period double minor. Montgomery confirmed that stretch — Florida scored twice in a one-minute span — changed the game.

It also doesn’t take into consideration that Swayman has served as the last line of defense for a group that has struggled to handle the puck in its own end. Boston, especially in the last two contests, has handled the puck like a hot potato.

Montgomery called Swayman “terrific” after Game 2. At the time, Montgomery said he did not think the heavier workload was weighing on Swayman, who rotated with Linus Ullmark throughout the regular season.

While Montgomery’s comments seemingly indicate Swayman again will get the net for Game 4, Bruins fans likely will have to wait until they step on the ice for that to be confirmed. Puck drop is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch pregame coverage on NESN.