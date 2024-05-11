Danton Heinen practiced with the Bruins at Warrior Ice Arena on Saturday for the first time since Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The veteran, who missed the last five Bruins postseason games with an undisclosed injury, skated on a line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic and resumed his spot on the second power play unit, according to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery offered an update on Heinen’s potential return for Game 4 after practice.

“Heinen looks like … we’ll know more tomorrow for sure,” Montgomery said, per team-provided video. “See how he responded to practice, but that’s the best he’s looked in practice.”

The 28-year-old forward averaged 15:21 minutes of ice time, including significant time on the penalty kill, during the five playoff games he played in. He told reporters after practice that he was anxious to return to game action.

“I feel good. So, if I’m able to go tomorrow, just hopeful,” Heinen said after the Bruins practice. “That’s the toughest part, watching the guys go to battle and not being able to be out there and try and help. It’s a lot harder to watch than be out there battling. It’s tough.”

Boston’s penalty kill had been one of the Black and Gold’s strongest factors at a near-perfect 28-for-30 before the Bruins allowed four Florida power-play goals in Game 3.

With Bruins captain Brad Marchand deemed day-to-day with an upper-body injury after a questionable hit from Panthers forward Sam Bennett that forced Marchand to leave Game 3 before the start of the third period, Heinen’s return would help fill the void on the penalty kill.

Boston will look to even out the best-of-seven series with Florida in Game 4 on Sunday. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TBS with NESN carrying an hour of pre- and postgame coverage.