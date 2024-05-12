BOSTON — Before puck drop for the pivotal Game 4 contest between the B’s and Panthers, the Bruins brought out two-time Stanley Cup champion Johnny Bucyk to wave the Centennial flag as the honorary fan banner captain.

The Bruins legend has been a part of the Original Six franchise for 67 years. He is the greatest left wing in franchise history.

The birthday boy’s in the building!



Tonight's honorary fan banner captain is #NHLBruins legend Johnny Bucyk!

Boston acquired Bucyk from the Detroit Red Wings before the 1957-58 NHL season in exchange for goaltender Terry Sawchuk. Bucyk went on to wear the Spoked-B for 21 seasons, winning two Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972. During the two postseasons, he lit the lamp 20 times and added 19 assists.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981, the left winger known as “Chief” is the all-time Bruins’ leader in goals (545), even-strength goals (384) and game-winning goals (88). He is second only to legendary defenseman Ray Bourque in points, assists, power-play goals and games played.

The Bruins retired Bucyk’s No. 9 in 1980, putting him among the legends high above the ice at the old Boston Garden.