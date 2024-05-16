Julian Edelman, Patriots Spin Off Iconic Boston Film For NFL Schedule Release

The New England Patriots had some fun, spinning off the iconic 1997 film “Good Will Hunting” to promote the release of their schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski fill in for the roles originally played by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the reimagined “Good Jules Hunting.”

Head coach Jerod Mayo and retired director of football research Ernie Adams also made cameos along with several current Patriots players and staff members.

You can check out New England’s full schedule as well as the mock movie trailer here.

The Patriots begin their season on September 8 in Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 1.

