Kendrick Perkins has become a popular voice in the NBA media landscape, and he seems to be trying to appease all sides when it comes to the Celtics.

The 2008 NBA champion has an odd relationship with Boston. He’s not a homer but views his critiques of Joe Mazzulla as motivation for the head coach. Perkins has gone back and forth with his appreciation or displeasure with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Perkins on Thursday seemed to change his tune when he definitively picked the Celtics over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. However, a day later, he added more layers to his pick.

“I see it a lot of ways,” Perkins said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Friday. “No one’s gonna stop Luka (Doncic). That doesn’t mean the Celtics aren’t going to win the series. They have the best starting five in basketball. I got them winning the series in seven games only if Kristaps Porzingis comes back. He is the most important player in this series because if he’s back at least 70%, the Celtics are going to win this series. … If Porzingis plays, I’ve got the Celtics in seven. But if he don’t, I’ve got the Mavericks winning this series.”

Now, he’s adding caveats? There’s just very little consistency with Perkins’ Celtics predictions.

Luckily, for the ESPN analyst, Kristaps Porzingis seems to be on track to making his playoff return for Game 1 next Thursday. But that leaves plenty of time for Perkins to change his mind or come up with more caveats.