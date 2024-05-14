Kevin Youkilis Recalls Debuting With Historic 2004 Red Sox Team

Kevin Youkilis became such a household name in Boston in the late 2000s, so it’s easy to forget the earliest days of the three-time All-Star’s Red Sox tenure.

Youkilis, an eighth-round draft pick by Boston in 2001, reached Major League Baseball in 2004, a year that never will be forgotten by members of Red Sox Nation all over the world. The Cincinnati native played in 72 games as a rookie for a club that went on to win the World Series and end a championship drought in Boston that stretched nearly nine decades.

The Gold Glove-winning infielder was surrounded by some of baseball’s best when he reached the game’s highest level. Youkilis was able to take a front-row seat to watch dazzling outings from Pedro Martinez and Curt Schilling, and he joined a batting order that featured the likes of legendary sluggers David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez.

But as Youkilis explained on the latest episode of NESN’s “310 To Left” podcast, that memorable 2004 Red Sox team wasn’t exclusively made great by its superstars. Boston rostered unsung heroes like Bill Mueller and Mark Bellhorn, as well as seasoned veterans such as Ellis Burks who provided the club with invaluable wisdom and guidance along the way.

From blasting his first MLB homer and receiving the patented silent treatment in Toronto to popping champagne bottles in St. Louis in October, it was a season for the ages for Youkilis. The NESN Red Sox color commentator recalled some of his favorite memories from that season in the video above.