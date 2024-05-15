Did the jokes cracked during Netflix’s Tom Brady roast open the door for a new high-profile friendship?

Perhaps we’re getting ahead of ourselves, but comedian Nikki Glaser revealed on the “We’re Here To Help” podcast that Kim Kardashian sent her a direct message on Instagram complimenting her performance at the roast.

“She said, ‘You killed it on the roast,’ pretty much,” Glaser said, as transcribed by the New York Post. “I wrote back, ‘Kim, oh my god. I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you, ‘You (expletive) killed, girl. Which was no surprise after your ‘SNL’ monologue, which was elite. You are so talented. Thank you so much for writing me. It was so nice.’ “

Glaser admitted that her and Kardashian might never hang out. But it’s nevertheless a pleasant exchange in wake of a Netflix special that was littered with ruthless jokes.

Story continues below advertisement

While Brady was the roast subject, no one was safe when the zingers started flying. That includes Kardashian, who even ended up in Brady’s crosshairs by the end of the night.

Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds — hosts of “We’re Here to Help” — implored Glaser to check her DMs during the podcast interview to see if Kardashian responded. She did. And according to Glaser, the message read: “Aww thanks! And YOU killed it. I don’t know how you do this — it’s abuse lol.”

Brady might have some regrets after the roast, largely because of the jokes directed at his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and how they might’ve affected his children. But Glaser’s stock sure rose thanks to the event, as she’s since been lauded as one of the stars of the show.