The Mavericks clinched their spot in the NBA Finals, which means fans will witness a matchup between Kyrie Irving against the Boston Celtics on a grand stage.

Dallas completed its gentlemen’s sweep over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a dominant Game 5 win at Target Center.

Irving played two seasons with Boston, but it was not a graceful ending between the sides. And fans still have animosity toward the All-NBA star for warranted or unwarranted reasons. The 32-year-old reciprocated that animosity, but after Thursday’s Game 5 win, he was ready to leave all that behind.

“I’m at a place in my life where I don’t even consider those past moments,” Irving told Scott Van Pelt on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Thursday. “I was able to unpack them in a healthy way and move forward as a person. I had a rough time there when I was in Boston. Again, just dealing with death in my family and dealing with a lot of off-court stuff I wasn’t ready to handle.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now that I’m in a great place to vocalize how I’m feeling, I’m ready to go back into Boston, have fun with my teammates. I know we’re going to be locked in. And we’re going up against a great Boston team that has earned their way into the NBA Finals. I just see them as a formidable opponent, an honest opponent. We’re gonna see the best team that wins.”

Celtics fans certainly will make their voices heard about Irving as Boston and Dallas prepare for Game 1 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden next Thursday.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NBA:

Revisiting Kyrie Irving-Celtics Beef Ahead Of NBA Finals

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Editorial Content Writer II

Editorial Content Writer II for NESN.com. UMass Lowell graduate. Might know the answer to some obscure historical fact or anecdote.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images