The Mavericks are set to take on the Celtics in the NBA Finals, and fans couldn’t help but think of Grant Williams.

Dallas completed its gentlemen’s sweep of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday and will prepare to take on Boston at TD Garden next Thursday. The series will generate a lot of storylines with Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown trying to win their first rings. Kyrie Irving and Kristaps Porzingis will face their former teams. And Jason Kidd will try to win a title with the same team he won with as a player.

But Williams was the butt of the joke for NBA fans. The 25-year-old began his career in Boston but was traded to the Mavericks last offseason after four seasons. Things didn’t gel in Dallas, so it traded him to the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that helped it get P.J. Washington, who has been vital to its playoff run.

And everyone on social media pointed out the unfortunate reality for Williams, even a fellow former Celtics player.

It’s a tough look for Williams, but Washington had even more of a blast after the Mavericks won Game 5 when he read Tyler Herro’s comment on Instagram live about going from Charlotte to the NBA Finals.

Of course, the big question everyone will be wondering is which team Williams will cheer for in the NBA Finals.