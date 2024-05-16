Mike Milbury Coins New Nickname For Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman

Jeremy Swayman has been outstanding in net for the Bruins in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Boston goaltender has stopped 322 shots in 11 games while posting a .933 save percentage and 2.16 goals-against average.

Former Bruins player and coach Mike Milbury said Swayman is one of the keys to leading Boston to a Game 6 win when he appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Thursday.

“You gotta have Swayman being a showstopper or Swaystopper,” Milbury said. “He’s gotta be on top of his game. (Having) two days off, I think was good for him.

“The schedule has been great for using one goaltender. You play every other day, and then all of a sudden, you pop in a two-day break … enough to get them back and refocused. This guy (Swayman) seems to be as focused as anyone.”

Along with Swayman’s play in net, Milbury believes the Bruins should build off their play in Game 5.

“The pathway to a win is pretty much the same path they were on in Game 5,” Milbury said. “Quick exits outs of the zone with was better. The passing was much crisper and I think trying to take no penalties. Especially not another too many men on the ice penalty, which is ridiculous.

“I thought Florida’s power play was really moving the puck well. Swayman had to make some great saves so they gotta stay out of the box. Somehow, (the Bruins) power play has to generate a little more than they have, ’cause it’s been anemic for the most part.”

Florida has scored six power-play goals in the series after going 0-for-11 on the man advantage in four regular-season matchups this season. Across the ice, Boston has just one power-play goal in 14 tries.

Milbury is expecting the Bruins to be focused when they take the ice for Game 6 at home.

“I think the way that they played in the last game may have rejuvenated their ambitions and that’s a great thing,” he said. “I’m optimistic for a really good game. I can’t promise anyone a win, but I think people are going to be jacked up in the locker room as well as in the stands.”

The Black and Gold are in a must-win situation entering Game 6 with the Panthers leading the best-of-seven series 3-2. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT, but you can watch pregame coverage on NESN and postgame coverage on NESN+.