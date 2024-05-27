NBA Legend Calls Out Stephen A. Smith After Jaylen Brown Report

Jaylen Brown received support from an all-time NBA great after the Celtics star was the subject of a critical report from Stephen A. Smith.

One day after Brown dropped 40 points in Boston’s Game 2 win over the Indiana Pacers, Smith revealed an “NBA source” told him the three-time All-Star’s marketability suffers because of his “I’m better than you attitude.” Isiah Thomas, who has shared a bond with Brown since his collegiate days, did not take kindly to the report.

“I have been a friend, mentor and advisor to @FCHWPO since he was a student at UC Berkeley he is 100% marketable and before you slander his name @stephenasmith tell your source to put their name on it or don’t speak on it. Let it be known,” Thomas posted to X on Sunday afternoon.

Brown himself also called for more clarity about Smith’s “source,” but the “First Take” co-host wasn’t willing to share such information. However, Smith stressed his admiration for Brown — both on and off the court — and noted how he praised the Celtics star in the same segment where he shared the report.

Ultimately, Brown has bigger fish to fry than a social media spat with Smith. The eighth-year pro can help the Celtics win the Eastern Conference on Monday night in Indiana.

