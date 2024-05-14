NBA Rumors: Celtics Lead Assistant Candidate For Lakers Job

The Celtics have all of their focus on trying to win the franchise’s 18th NBA championship, but Joe Mazzulla could lose another assistant after this season.

Charles Lee last week was named head coach of the Hornets. Lee will remain with Boston for the rest of the postseason before joining Charlotte full-time.

Fellow Celtics assistant Sam Cassell is among the Lakers’ early targets for their head-coaching position, according to The Athletic on Tuesday. ESPN broadcaster JJ Reddick and New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego also are on Los Angeles’ shortlist.

The Athletic reported the Lakers are searching for someone who can lift the team in the final years of the LeBron James-Anthony Davis era while also being a strong leader in the locker room and a proficient game planner. Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will help in the search.

Cassell joined Boston last offseason for his 15th season as an NBA assistant. He was lauded for his experience as a player and on the sideline. The three-time NBA champion was viewed as vital for the Celtics’ championship aspirations and beneficial for Mazzulla’s development as a head coach.

Los Angeles will begin coaching interviews this week, according to The Athletic.