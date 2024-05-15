NFL Analyst Outlines Challenge For Tom Brady’s Broadcast Debut

Tom Brady officially has the first date on his broadcast calendar, set to make his debut with NFL on Fox when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Cleveland Browns this fall.

Brady, working alongside Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt, jumps to the No. 1 booth on the network as he navigates the latest chapter of his prominent football life. There will certainly be a learning curve, as former GM Michael Lombardi discussed, for Brady to learn how to best share his analysis in a TV setting.

“I think a lot of it is going to come down to how he presents it,” Lombardi shared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday. “The challenge for anyone is to have a lot of information and present it in a condensed fashion quickly. Especially in between the time and the huddle and the ball (being) snapped. That’s where Tom’s going to have to gain his energy and intellect and condense it very quickly.”

Brady’s first season approaches with Fox set to broadcast Super Bowl LIX.