The Patriots’ long-term success could hinge on the development of quarterback Drake Maye, who the franchise selected with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But there’s no guarantee Maye will begin this season as New England’s starting QB. The Patriots signed veteran Jacoby Brissett this offseason and could lean on him while Maye eases his way into Jerod Mayo’s plans.

A few other Patriots rookies, meanwhile, could receive significant playing time right away, a point NFL insider Field Yates alluded to Monday in a piece published on ESPN.com.

Yates ranked which non-Round 1 draft picks — 10 on each side of the ball — could make an immediate impact in 2024. Wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, who New England selected 37th overall in Round 2, ranked seventh on Yates’ list.

“The Patriots don’t have an incumbent player on the roster who profiles as their clear-cut top wideout, leaving the door wide open,” Yates wrote. “And I think Polk — who had 1,159 yards and nine scores last season — will take over a prominent role sooner rather than later. His route running, reliable hands, great body control and overall toughness should make his transition to the NFL easier than it is for most rookie receivers, and he can immediately help whoever is under center.”

Polk, a Washington product, was one of two wide receivers drafted by New England this year. The Patriots also picked UCF wideout Javon Baker in the fourth round (110th overall). Both could factor into the team’s 2024 plans.

But Polk, in particular, has a real opportunity to enhance New England’s offense, especially once Maye takes over behind center. The Pats struggled to score points last season, and this year’s draft class, if groomed accordingly, could go a long way toward changing the organization’s identity.