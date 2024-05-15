Greg Olsen was the odd man out when Tom Brady signed with FOX Sports intending to become the No. 1 analyst on NFL broadcasts, but the retired tight end won’t be jumping networks this season.

After much delay, the former New England Patriots quarterback will take his role alongside Kevin Burkhardt as the lead FOX broadcast team for the 2024 NFL season. Brady’s first game will be the Cleveland Browns-Dallas Cowboys matchup, and while the 46-year-old prepared for his TV debut, Olsen’s future was up in the air.

The former Carolina Panthers star was grateful for his time on FOX Sports with Burkhardt but admitted he wanted to be on No. 1 games. That sparked speculation another network would poach Olsen given his rising star power and acclaim for his work on Super Bowl LVII.

However, that won’t be the case. Olsen will partner with Joe Davis on the No. 2 broadcast team at FOX Sports, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post on Tuesday.

Olsen and Davis worked together before when Burkhardt hosted FOX Sports’ MLB postseason coverage. Davis succeeded Joe Buck as the voice of the World Series since 2022. He previously worked with former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl “Moose” Johnston, who is executive vice president of football operations for the UFL.

The growing NFL media landscape could mean opportunity for other broadcasts, but for this season, Olsen will be staying pat at FOX Sports.