The Patriots’ offseason program is underway, but there still is an opportunity for New England to upgrade the roster.

June 1 is a key deadline on the NFL calendar as it’s when teams that have designated players as post-June 1 releases can benefit from the salary cap space.

New England doesn’t need that benefit since it still has enough cap space to sign players, but there will be multiple veterans signed after that deadline, so it could be the last chance for Eliot Wolf to make a move after he received the title of executive vice president of player personnel.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell highlighted the Patriots as a team he’d like to see make a move, and he explained why Donovan Smith should be on their radar.

“Speaking of the Pats, let’s do the logical thing and get Drake Maye the plug-and-play left tackle the rookie quarterback needs,” Barnwell wrote Tuesday. “The drive-to-drive performance from Smith is never going to be pretty, given his propensity for taking holding penalties, but the Kansas City offense was notably better when Smith returned from injury last season and took over for rookie third-rounder Wanya Morris, who struggled. And although Smith had five holding penalties before his neck injury, he came back and had only one during the Chiefs’ postseason run to the Super Bowl.

“… Signing Smith would afford New England the flexibility to work out (Caedan) Wallace on the left side before committing to him as its left tackle of the future. Wallace could start his career at guard, where he would compete with Sidy Sow for starting work, or battle (Chukwuma) Okorafor for the swing tackle spot in the lineup. The Pats have to play their young players, and Smith might not be up for the task of spending the season with a team that isn’t expected to compete. After they failed to give Mac Jones what he needed to thrive, though, they shouldn’t hold back if they can land Smith for 2024.”

Barnwell pointed out the plan New England seems to be going with at left tackle: 2024 third-round pick Wallace will move to the left side, a position he did not play in college, and Okorafor will be his backup. It’s a big gamble, especially since Drake Maye has to be a success for this new regime. But Wolf believes Wallace has the skills to be a quality left tackle.

Smith was called for five holding penalties last season, which was tied for the third-most in the league and was part of a Kansas City unit that led the league in holding penalties. However, the 30-year-old was 17th in pass-block win rate, so he was among the most effective linemen in the NFL last season.

Money won’t be an issue in pursuing Smith, and the only obstacles will be whether or not there is mutual interest in signing the two-time Super Bowl champion.