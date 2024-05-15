The Bruins saved their season in Game 5 against the Panthers, but officiating continues to present itself throughout the best-of-seven second-round series.

Boston beat Florida at Amerant Bank Arena to cut the series deficit to 3-2. Charlie McAvoy had his best game of the series and capped it off with a game-winning goal in the second period. However, there was controversy over the highlight.

Head coach Paul Maurice challenged the goal, but after video review, the officials ruled there was no goaltender interference. The decision was met with elation from Bruins fans who felt the team was on the wrong side of a goalie interference challenge in Game 4. Panthers fans weren’t too pleased, but neither side likely would be content with the explanation of the ruling.

“Video review confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Charlie McAvoy’s goal,” the explanation read, per the NHL.

Story continues below advertisement

On the surface, the explanation seems simple enough, especially for Boston fans since the goal stood.

However, the simplicity is the problem. The explanation for the Game 4 challenge gave details about the players involved and why the challenge was unsuccessful. Whether you agree with the explanation or not, there at least was a reason.

The explanation for the Game 5 challenge offers nothing. There was no mention of how Danton Heinen’s positioning did not hinder Sergei Bobrovsky’s ability to move in his crease to attempt to save McAvoy’s shot. It was just a matter-of-fact statement that leaves little takeaways from either team.

Despite that, Boston and Florida will keep their focus on hockey as the sides prepare for Game 6 at TD Garden on Friday.