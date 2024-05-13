The Bruins quickly challenged a momentum-shifting call in the third period of Sunday night’s 3-2 Game 4 loss to the Panthers, resulting in Flordia’s now-commanding 3-1 second-round series lead over Boston.

Panthers center Sam Bennett netted the game-tying goal, prompting significant doubt within Boston’s bench. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery challenged the play in search of a goaltender interference overturn, however, that came to no avail. The officials on the ice confirmed Bennett’s goal, the second of three unanswered from Florida, to close the door on Boston.

Following the successful road trip from the Panthers, the NHL released its video review summary:

Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that the shove by Florida’s Sam Bennett on Charlie Coyle and the subsequent contact with Jeremy Swayman did not prevent Swayman from playing his position in the crease prior to Bennett’s goal.

After review, Sam Bennett's equalizer will stand and the Panthers tie it up! 🐈 pic.twitter.com/1TqlbHRbwj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024

Boston felt Bennett’s contact with Bruins forward Charlie Coyle, which obstructed Jeremy Swayman’s ability to guard the net, would be enough to reverse the call and restore their 2-1 lead over Florida. Yet, the call only signaled the start of a disastrous end for the Bruins, who are now left with two options: 1) win three straight or 2) accept the end of their season.

“On that one, it was a little shove,” Bennett explained, as seen on TNT. “And I put the puck in the net before Swayman’s gonna have an opportunity. Whether Coyle’s in his grill or not, I believe I put that puck in before he’s getting across no matter what.”

The Bruins avoided blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Maple Leafs in the first round, and now find themselves in Toronto’s shoes as their season’s chances hang desperately on a cliff heading into Game 5 in Florida.