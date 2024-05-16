BOSTON — The Bruins had every right to lose confidence following their Game 4 loss on Sunday, as they were pushed to the brink of elimination despite taking a two-goal lead early in the contest.

Jim Montgomery’s boys have gone the other way, though.

“I think there’s no doubt we’re getting more confident,” Montgomery said Thursday. “I saw it in Game 4, it translated more in Game 5 and I expect it to grow in Game 6.”

“It’s exactly what I’ve seen, too,” Charlie McAvoy echoed. “I think we’re only getting better, and we have that belief and confidence in the group… I absolutely agree with what he’s saying. You can feel our team getting better as it goes.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you’re a believer in momentum, there’s little doubt the Bruins now have it in their series with the Florida Panthers. It’s looking more likely than not that Brad Marchand will return for Game 6 on Friday, which just so happens to be taking place at TD Garden. Boston was pretty dominant throughout the majority of Game 5 and even saw one of its struggling stars return to form in McAvoy.

The B’s were delighted to see him bounce back from a rough stretch, too, as he eventually scored the game-winning goal to keep their season alive.

“You definitely — you’re never too high and never too low because any day can be your day,” McAvoy said. “I get another chance tomorrow to do everything I can for this team, and I can’t wait.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s something the organization hopes can be built on moving forward, past just Game 6 on Friday night at TD Garden.

“I think emotions and momentum in the playoffs — it’s a funny thing,” McAvoy said. “You want to stay even-keeled, but you sort of need good things to happen to pick up your morale. We made that happen down in Florida. We know what’s in front of us at home and we’re in a great position to keep this thing going, to keep our season alive. We can’t wait for the opportunity.”