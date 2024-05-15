Some Panthers fans probably felt Florida was robbed Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

Boston’s game-winning goal in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series featured a dash of controversy. Charlie McAvoy beat Sergei Bobrovsky up high glove side, but the Panthers thought Danton Heinen interfered with their goaltender. The Boston forward bumped into Bobrovsky in the crease, and the veteran netminder lost his stick.

The referees, however, determined there was no goaltender interference on the play and thus upheld McAvoy’s goal. P.K. Subban thought the officials got the call right, and he had some advice for fans who were dwelling on the decision.

“You can’t call everything in the playoffs,” Subban said, as seen on ESPN. “Like, everybody wants it called perfectly. Get over it. Like, there’s gonna be some missed calls. There’s gonna be some good calls. I’m fine with this. I’m not going to be arguing over the officiating every single night.”

Subban clearly prefers to see the referees largely avoid whistles in the postseason. The former star defenseman also thought the refs were right not to call goaltender interference on Sam Bennett in Game 4, and Subban didn’t have a problem with Bennett’s rough hit on Brad Marchand the contest prior.

The former Montreal Canadiens standout, and surely many others, will be hoping for a controversy-free Game 6 at TD Garden. But if the first five games of the series were any indication, something contentious is bound to happen Friday night.