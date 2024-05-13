Panthers Coach Gives Update On Sam Reinhart After Bloody Injury

The Florida Panthers mounted a third-period comeback over the Boston Bruins in Game 4 at TD Garden on Sunday, and did so without top-line winger Sam Reinhart.

Reinhart went into the locker room with about 16 minutes left in the third period after he took a puck to the face near Boston’s goal.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice shared an update on Reinhart after Florida’s 3-2 victory, which helped the visitors take a 3-1 series lead in the best-of-seven.

“He got hit with a puck and split straight through,” Maurice told reporters, per the Panthers. “He was bleeding a bucket on the way off.”

Maurice said Reinhart was “fine,” and fully expects he’ll be back in the lineup when the Panthers host the Bruins in Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch pregame and postgame coverage on NESN+.