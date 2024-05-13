Panthers Coach Has Fiery Stance On Controversial Goal, Media

BOSTON — The Panthers benefited from a controversial goal that the league did not overturn when Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery used his coach’s challenge for goaltender interference.

Panthers forward Sam Bennett cross-checked Charlie Coyle, causing contact with Jeremy Swayman. Coyle fell onto Swayman, not allowing the Bruins goalie to play the puck.

Both Swayman and Coyle had strong opinions regarding the allowed goal, but the Panthers disagreed with the Boston players.

After review, Sam Bennett's equalizer will stand and the Panthers tie it up! 🐈 pic.twitter.com/1TqlbHRbwj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024

Florida head coach Paul Maurice said he had no doubt the call on the ice would stand when he was asked if he was surprised the goal counted.

Story continues below advertisement

“I will have an opinion, and it would be no,” Maurice said. “In that, it will have no impact on the play in the game. And then, the connection between the two, the contact between the two (players) is not egregious at all. And the play just gets finished more than anything else.”

Maurice said what concerned him about the play was the way the media was reacting to his opinion of it.

“The only way that I was particularly concerned is like some of your foreheads right now,” Maurice said to the media, as he made a furrowed brow. “Like, ‘I cannot believe.'”

Story continues below advertisement

When one member of the media attempted to discuss what Swayman thought of the non-call, Maurice assumed the reporter was a fan of the Bruins.

“Go with him (Swayman),” Maurice said. “Okay, we’re in Boston. Stay with the Bruins, brother. I’m with you.”

That wasn’t the only time Maurice directed a shot at the media in his postgame press conference.

When he was asked about the impact Bennett has had on the series since he returned to the lineup in Game 3, Maurice went on the defensive.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think there’s been lots of energy with lots of coverage and I think you’ve gone lost your minds on it, which is fine,” Maurice said. “Which is fine. You’ve got that right.”

Maurice added: “I don’t mean to offend you anytime, but we don’t always share the same opinion about what happens on the ice. I am absolutely partisan, like 100%. Sometimes, I feel like you are, too.”

With the 3-1 lead, the Panthers have a stranglehold on the best-of-seven series as it shifts back to Florida for Game 5 on Tuesday.