Panthers fans struck a nerve within Bill Simmons, to say the least.

Florida’s fanbase entered Simmons’ radar in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, where the Boston Bruins matched up with their Atlantic Division rival. And on the latest episode of his self-titled podcast, Simmons took Panthers supporters to task.

“Florida fans, settle down,” Simmons said, as transcribed by Awful Announcing. “You didn’t know what hockey was until like 1993. You literally didn’t have hockey. You’ve never won a Cup. The average person who follows sports has no idea what city you’re attached to. You’re the Florida Panthers. Are you in Jacksonville? Are you in Orlando? Are you in Palm Beach? Nobody knows. The answer’s Miami. But literally most people don’t know that. You sit there and you’re dressed in red. You’re waiving your dumb hankies. You’re wearing your (Ron) DeSantis 2026 t-shirts under your jerseys. Nobody knows where the (expletive) you play. (Expletive) off.”

Simmons chose a tough time to knock Panthers fans, as Florida eliminated Boston for the second straight season Friday night and reached another Eastern Conference finals. Amerant Bank Arena figures to buzzing next week after a pair of road tilts against the New York Rangers.

But fortunately for Simmons, his Boston Celtics still are competing for a championship.