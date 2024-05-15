Paul Maurice felt the Florida Panthers needed a kick in the rear end during the second period of Game 5 against the Boston Bruins, so that’s exactly what he did.

Maurice was captured on the broadcast ripping into the Panthers bench.

Florida captain Aleksander Barkov and fellow forward Sam Reinhart provided some details into Maurice’s fiery speech after the Bruins earned a season-extending victory at Amerant Bank Arena.

“He was just trying to get the point through to us that we got to play harder, we got to enjoy it, we got to just play our game,” Barkov told reporters after Florida’s 2-1 defeat, per the team. “Before that we were just sitting back and watching what was happening. He just wanted to get the point through.”

Reinhart added: “Just up the intensity a little bit, quicker to support, want that puck a little bit more and see if we could turn our game around a little bit.”

Maurice’s passionate plea had an immediate impact as Reinhart tied the game, 1-1, at 6:23 of the second period. Unfortunately for the hosts, however, Charlie McAvoy scored what proved to be the game-winning goal just four minutes later.

Maurice and the Panthers now will travel back to Boston with Game 6 at TD Garden on Friday night.