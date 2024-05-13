Panthers’ Sam Bennett Challenges Bruins Fans After Icy Reception

Sam Bennett became public enemy No. 1 in Boston on Friday night when he injured Bruins captain Brad Marchand with an arguably dirty hit.

So when the Panthers center returned to the TD Garden ice Sunday, fans of the Black and Gold let him hear it.

Bennett was loudly booed every time he touched the puck in Game 4 of the Boston-Florida second-round Stanley Cup playoff series. The 27-year-old had the last laugh, though, as his controversial goal helped the Panthers claim a 3-2 win and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven set.

After the game, Bennett was asked about being hated in one of hockey’s most passionate hubs.

“It was pretty awesome,” Bennett told the NHL on TNT crew. “I’ve never got booed before I don’t think, so it was a new experience that I — I kind of enjoyed it. It made the game that much more intense, much more exciting for me. So, yeah, bring it on.”

Of course, Bruins fans might not have another opportunity to heckle Bennett in this series. Florida can eliminate Boston and advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a win Tuesday evening at Amerant Bank Arena.

Puck drop for Game 5 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.