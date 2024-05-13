The Boston Bruins dug themselves a hole, trailing the Florida Panthers, 3-1, in their best-of-seven second-round Stanley Cup playoff series following Sunday night’s 3-2 loss at TD Garden.

Florida center Sam Bennett delivered the equalizing — and most controversial — goal of the night, prompting a challenge from Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. Boston believed Bennett’s push on Bruins forward Charlie Coyle was enough for a goalie interference call, but an officials review didn’t.

“On that one, it was a little shove,” Bennett explained, as seen on TNT. “And I put the puck in the net before (Jeremy) Swayman’s gonna have an opportunity. Whether Coyle’s in his grill or not, I believe I put that puck in before he’s getting across no matter what.”

Bennett finished with a goal, four shots, and five hits in 17:38 minutes.

Montgomery was animated and fired up after the reveal of the ruling.

Boston got a hold of Florida with a 2-0 lead in the first period, however, that was the beginning and the end of its offensive push. Meanwhile, the Panthers responded by scoring three unanswered goals, including two in the third period to avoid overtime, put the Bruins away for good, and secure a potential series-closing contest on their home territory for Tuesday night.

The Panthers eliminated the Bruins last season, in seven games, in their first-round playoff matchup, and now find themselves one victory away from doing so yet again.