Patriots Announce Four Rookie Signings, Release Of Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots on Monday announced they signed four rookie free agents after the conclusion of rookie minicamp and released veteran running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

The Patriots signed running back Terrell Jennings, offensive guard Ryan Johnson, linebacker Jay Person and defensive end Jotham Russell to their roster. All four players were at rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday.

The Patriots will receive a roster exemption for Russell, an Australian rugby player converting to defensive end, through the International Pathway Program.

Jennings played 44 games at Florida A&M and finished with 281 rushing attempts for 1,860 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 306-pound Johnson has played both guard and tackle during his college career. His college career started at Duquesne (2019-20) before he transferred to Youngstown State, where he started 13 games at guard in 2023.

Person started his college career at Appalachian State before he transferred to Chattanooga. The 6-foot-2, 237-pound linebacker played 51 games and finished with 233 total tackles, 26 1/2 sacks, six passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The 6-foot-4, 239-pound Russell played for the Currumbin Eagles and Tweed Seagulls under 21 team and was selected for the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Vaughn signed to the Patriots practice squad after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Dec. 2023. Vaughn did not appear in a game for New England last season.

The Patriots will host their organized team activities next week.