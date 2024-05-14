Patriots’ Brenden Schooler Had Inside Info On NFL’s Newest Rule

Brenden Schooler is facing quite the adjustment period entering his third season with the Patriots, in more ways than one.

Schooler has been a tremendous special teamer throughout his time in New England, leading the unit in tackles last season. He also led the unit in penalties, though, so as he looks to expand his responsibilities following Matthew Slater’s retirement this offseason, he’ll have to strike the right balance — with some help from the future Hall of Famer.

“I love this game and wear my emotions on my sleeve,” Schooler said Tuesday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “… That’s something I’m going to try to take into (2024) — be that rock and even-keel leader. No matter what’s going on on the field, I’m going to be the same guy every day.”

Schooler won’t just be contending with a new role, though. He’ll also be contending with new rules.

Story continues below advertisement

The NFL is adopting a “hybrid kickoff rule” that is a modified version of the rule introduced by the XFL in 2020. It essentially helps revive the nearly defunct play while also keeping players safe, minimizing full-speed contact and leading to more return opportunities and better field position for offenses.

It’s something new for many players around the NFL, though Schooler shared he got some tips from his brother, Colin, who played in the XFL last year for the Arlington Renegades and led the league in special teams tackles (15).

“He (Colin) said it was a little bit of a change,” Schooler said, per Alex Barth of The Sports Hub. “We’re still getting to know all the rules and seeing how it’s going to look for us, because everybody’s in the same boat, at least at this level where this is the first time for everybody. So we’re all just trying to figure that out and make sure we’re coming up with the best games to get your guys free and just see how it works on paper first before you go further.”

Schooler has a big year ahead, so it’s nice those close to him are willing to help out.